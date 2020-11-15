Today is ‘World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’

15 November 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork County Hall has ‘Light up for Road Safety’ as part of this years ‘World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’ which takes place today. This global event remembers crash victims, survivors, their families and those on the frontline who respond to collisions.

With an increase in people out walking, cycling and keeping active within their 5km, road safety is more important now than ever before. Cork County Council is shining a light for road safety from its headquarters at Cork County Hall today in remembrance of those who have died or were injured on the roads.

Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics respond to collisions every day and witness the consequences of collisions first-hand. The Council’s Fire Service will also join the initiative to shine a light in a number of Fire Stations across the county, to Light up for Road Safety and remember those who have tragically lost their lives on the roads.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said,

“Road safety affects all of us, everyone knows someone who has been in an accident. On Sunday, Cork County Council will join organisations around the world in shining a light for all who have been affected. The cost of reckless or dangerous driving is never worth it, and as we remember the victims, survivors, families and frontline workers who deal with incidents and collisions, I call on everyone in Cork County, especially drivers, to be mindful of the safety of all road users.”

