Minister Coveney announces Allocation of Additional €1 million to Civil Defence.

16 November 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Today the Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney (A T.D. from Cork South Cental) confirmed the allocation of an additional €1 million to his Department’s Civil Defence budget for 2021.

The additional €1 million was allocated under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan for 2021. Minister Coveney expressed his appreciation to his Ministerial colleague, Minister Joe O’Brien,T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development , who recently announced €51 million in Dormant Accounts funding for measures that address economic, social or educational disadvantage and to support people with a disability.

Minister Coveney said “the awarding of this additional funding demonstrates the regard and value that both I and my Government colleagues place on Civil Defence”.

The monies will be used in 2021 to further improve and update the Civil Defence vehicle fleet.

It builds on the additional €1.5 million allocated by the Dormant Accounts Fund to Civil Defence over the past two years. That funding was used to purchase 48 new four-wheel drive vehicles for the organisation.

The Minister said “the allocation is an important acknowledgement of the work of Civil Defence units in every county in what has been a difficult and challenging year for all concerned as a result of COVID-19”.

Key to the success of each of the Local Authorities’ Civil Defence units are the Civil Defence volunteers who give selflessly of their time and talents. The Minister also acknowledged the important role of the Local Authority Civil Defence Officers and Assistant Civil Defence Officers.

The Minister concluded by stating “this additional investment will support the organisation in continuing to fulfil its role of supporting the Principal Response Agencies”.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media