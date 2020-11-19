Two Cork County (Kinsale & Baltimore) make the Conde Nast “Most Beautiful” List

19 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Kinsale (almost West Cork) & Baltimore (certainly West Cork!) are on the list

Not one, but two County Cork villages feature in the 12 Most Beautiful Villages and Small Towns in Ireland list as selected by Conde Nast Traveller, the world’s leading travel magazine.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley today welcomed the news:

“Conde Nast is hugely influential in the tourism market, especially in the US, and this prestigious recognition of our two beautiful harbour villages, Baltimore and Kinsale will undoubtedly mean a boost in visitor numbers once we can travel safely again. It’s not only fantastic news for the villages but for the entire county. County Cork is the only county to have two places selected for the Top 12 list.”, Mayor Linehan Foley commented.

On Conde Nast Traveller’s prettiest destinations list, Kinsale is noted for its colour, cobblestones, cuisine, crafts and 19th-century architecture along with its location as the trailhead for the Wild Atlantic Way, while – further West on the map – Baltimore is praised for its Victorian cottages, bustling shorefront, archaeology, seafood and marine activities.

Here’ what Conde Nast wrote about Kinsale, which is the start (or end!) of the Wild Atlantic Way driving route

“Kinsale’s narrow, cobbled lanes, 19th-century architecture lacquered in dazzling colours and sturdy-beamed old-world pubs evoke the very essence of a pirate’s enclave. In fact, Daniel Defoe’s inspiration for Robinson Crusoe (Alexander Selkirk) set sail on his misadventure from this handsome port in 1703. Today, Kinsale’s location as the trailhead for the Wild Atlantic Way, its seafood offerings such as the succulent lobster at quayside Fishy Fishy, craft stores and hillside setting draw year-round visitors.”

Other beautiful places

Joining Kinsale and Baltimore to feature on the Top 12 list were the Galway village of Roundstone, Inistioge in Co. Kilkenny, Doolin, Co. Clare, Adare, Co Limerick, Dalkey, Co. Dublin, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Cashel, Co Tipperary, Dunmore East in Co Waterford, Westport in Co. Mayo and Birr Co. Offaly.

“When regular travel resumes, we are all looking forward to enjoying the many wonderful towns and villages in our County and further afield. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to help ensure the vibrancy of our towns by supporting the businesses on our doorstep and shopping local this festive season.” Mayor Linehan Foley added.