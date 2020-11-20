ARTS: West Cork Arts Centre launches ‘Cork Artists Winter Showcase’ online

20 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, in Skibbereen town, West Cork has launched their ‘Cork Artists Winter Showcase’ online today.

Uillinn Galleries, their new online gallery is a platform for an extraordinary collection of art by over sixty artists from the city and county of Cork for viewing and for purchase over the Christmas Season.

Throughout the year, artists have been forced to operate in solitude with few opportunities to engage with their communities or to exhibit their work. With current Level 5 restrictions in place and galleries closed until at least 1 December, Uillinn is delighted to have developed this online space to promote and support artists in the region.

As Christmas approaches, this impressive exhibition provides a unique gifting opportunity for the community to shop local and support local artists in a very concrete way.

The work on show ranges from oil, acrylic, and watercolour painting, to textile and glass work, to print, photography and sculpture. With the subject matter encompassing landscape, seascape and townscape to still-life, plants and animals, as well as more abstract work that explores light, heritage, history and our current context, there is a large selection of styles and price points to peruse.

“The online gallery was launched this summer and went really well during the Members and Friends Exhibition bringing new audiences from around the world to local artists. We will truly miss seeing everyone at our annual Uillinn Christmas Fair, but this exhibition will provide that space for a wide public to see and support the talented artists who are living and working in this region” says Uillinn Director Ann Davoren. “It has allowed us to showcase an even larger group of artists in one place at one time.”

Cork Artists Winter Showcase will run from today until mid-January at uillinngalleries.com. Queries can be made to info@westcorkartscentre.com