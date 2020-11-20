Where to buy a locally grown Christmas tree in Cork #ShopLocal

20 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Every year we hear the slogan of ‘Shop Local’ but as we head towards Christmas how will this affect your buying decision for a key item? I don’t mean the presents under the tree, I mean the tree itself. You will be familiar with the usual arguments in favour of a real tree;

Better for the Environment (in that it is a biodegradable product, and doesn’t need to be imported)

The lovely smell in your living room

But there are other benefits which are often overlooked;

You will be supporting a local farmer / tree grower

The process of bringing it home adds to your families experiences

It is only when you grow older that you realise the part of the excitement around Christmas were the experiences. As an adult, the mere act of going to buy the tree locally may seem like a chore but actually, it is a memory that Children cherish. The fun of choosing the best tree for your living room – be it from a retail location or a farm – then putting it into the family car, taking it into your house, erecting it, then hoovering up the needles, is actually a positive shared family experience.

When choosing a tree you should know what height and width will suit your room. We all have funny stories about someone who bought an impressive tree which would suits a stately home with high ceilings, only to find it overpowered their normal-sized living room.

Where to buy a locally grown Christmas tree in Cork?

Corkchristmastrees.com grow their premium Christmas trees in Co Cork.

You can buy a tree at either of their two locations

The Cork Christmas Trees location on Centre Park Road is a retail shop, which has the benefit of being under canvass you can visit in comfort even if when it’s raining.

or you could visit the Farm, for a different experience; The Cork Christmas Trees Farm is where you can pick a live tree, and watch it being harvested from the farm.

About Cork Christmas Trees

Their plantation was set up in 2003 and it’s a family-owned business. Every year they plant thousands of non-shed trees mainly of Noble fir and Nordmann fir, which can take up to 12 years to achieve 6 ft. They are members of Irish Christmas Tree Growers and with over 20 years’ experience in Forestry and Christmas Trees.

The Environment

If you are still not convinced that real is better than plastic, then consider that every acre of trees provides 18 people with oxygen on a daily basis. That same one-acre removes 225kg of carbon dioxide from the air each year.

