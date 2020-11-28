Cork Call Centre helps RTE Late Late Toy Show with donations admin

28 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Abtran employees in Cork & Sligo on phones this weekend to accept donations for children’s charities

Abtran, the Cork based ‘Business Process Outsourcing company’, is instrumental in supporting the success of the RTE Late Late Toy Show Appeal. The Irish company’s staff in Cork and Sligo are taking donations during the show and the repeat show.

Funds donated through the RTE Toy Show Appeal will go to The Community Foundation for Ireland who will distribute to various children’s charities including Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation, and Children’s Books Ireland.

Abtran CEO, Aisling Deasy commented, “Abtran are proud to support the RTE Late Late Toy Show Appeal. All charities’ fundraising efforts have been profoundly impacted by Covid. To this end, we’re delighted to support vulnerable children in our society by playing our part. Our people have been wonderful giving up their time to support this great cause while working within the necessary strict guidelines and protocols including social distancing.”

You can donate online by visiting www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal

