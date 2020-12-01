COVID19 testing centre gets shelter to protect staff from winter weather

1 December 2020

TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed delivery of the shelter at the Covid Testing Centre at

St Mary’s Primary Care Centre campus (still commonly known locally as “The Orthopaedic” Hospital).

Deputy O’Sullivan commented “This shelter is long overdue. The staff at St. Mary’s Testing Centre were forced to endure the elements whilst conducting vital Covid-19 tests. The conditions were often intolerable. The erection of this shelter will now provide the staff with some comfort and protection from adverse weather as we face into the winter months.”

“I had raised this issue with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and I am delighted to see a resolution. The staff were consulted on their concerns and a traffic management plan along with the shelter has been introduced to the testing campus at St Mary’s.”

“I want to thank the staff at this testing centre for all of their hard work during what has been a very challenging year. I thank also Minister Stephen Donnelly for responding to my request in a decisive manner” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.”