Port of Cork and CLdN Announce Second Call from Cork to Zeebrugge

1 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company have welcomed CLdN’s decision to add a second weekly call from Cork to Zeebrugge to cope with the increasing demand on the current route. Adding a second call will offer CLdN customers a quicker turnaround, as well as bypassing the UK land bridge and avoiding unnecessary border checks, ensuring cargo flows more effectively and in a cost-efficient manner from Ireland direct to the continent.

The Cork to Zeebrugge Ro-Con service which started in May has been very popular with customers, who now welcome the second service offering them even more flexibility.

Conor Mowlds, Port of Cork Chief Commercial Officer said:

‘This is very exciting news for Cork and indeed importers and exporters utilising the current service. Added frequency offers flexibility and with more and more cargo looking to avoid the UK land bridge, this second Cork to Zeebrugge service is another step forward in ensuring supply chains are maintained.’ and ‘In these extraordinary times a second direct Ro-Con freight link with Europe from Cork, Ireland’s primary southern gateway reinforces our commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may bring.’

A spokesperson from CLdN stated: