Morning TV show to be broadcast from Cork City

2 December 2020, Wednesday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This Thursday Ireland AM will be live from Cork featuring number of local businesses

As part of Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness campaign that launched in March, ‘Ireland AM’ will be broadcasting live from Cork this Thursday, 3rd December from 7am – 10am.

Presenter Alan Hughes will be live from Cork showcasing a number of local businesses including O’Sullivan’s Poultry and Game, Red Balloon and Azure Jewellery. Weather personality Deric Hartigan will be broadcasting his reports from the English Market.

The #BackingBusiness campaign gives businesses an opportunity to promote their service or product to the nation on across Virgin Media Television and its social media platforms. Every week, for the last eight months, over 200 different businesses, from right across Ireland, have been highlighted on Ireland’s longest running breakfast TV show ‘Ireland AM’.

Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes said;

“I’m delighted to down in Cork this Thursday with the #BackingBusiness campaign. With Christmas only weeks away it’s important to help promote and support local businesses as they are the beating heart of communities and towns up and down the country”.

#BackingLocal helps support local economies, sustains and creates jobs and boosts local communities so if would like to see your local shop, producer or product featured on AM or if you’re a business owner with a great local story, get in touch by emailing BackingBusiness@virginmedia.ie