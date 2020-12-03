FARMING: Tech and financial supports for Agriculture students

3 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The tech and financial supports confirmed today by Teagasc for agriculture students are warmly welcomed, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has said.

Senator Lombard, the Seanad spokesperson on Agriculture, raised concerns at an Oireachtas Committee in October that some students were missing out on supports afforded to other third level colleges due to the fact their institution was funded by a different Government department.

Senator Lombard said: “I am delighted to see that comparable supports are now being provided to Teagasc students as they continue to adapt to remote learning and working.

“Teagasc will now fund a Covid payment to its students and provide a laptop loan scheme.

“I have been told that Teagasc will now provide in the region of €200,000 to fund the combined cost of a Covid payment to Teagasc learners and a ‘Teagasc Laptop Assistance Scheme’.

“I am delighted that these agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry students will be adequately supported in their learning through this initiative.

“I worked closely with the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Higher Education on this matter and I am glad that we now have a solution for these students,” Senator Lombard concluded.