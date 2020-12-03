State must remove all barriers for people with disabilities – Holly Cairns TD

3 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speaking on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said it is important for the State to recognise the challenges, achievements and realities of being a person with a disability in Ireland.

Holly, who is the Social Democrats spokesperson for Disability Issues, said:

“This year, the World Health Organisation celebrates the Day of Persons with Disabilities as ‘a day for all’.

“The bureaucratic and physical structures of the State can create barriers. This needs to change, not in a piecemeal manner, but across all Government departments and society through genuine engagement with people with disabilities.

“The Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters, of which I am a member, is focused on the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A rights-based approach is foundational to help people with disabilities to achieve their rightful place in society.

“At committee today, we had representatives from Special Olympics Ireland, the Trinity Centre for People with Intellectual Disabilities and WALK, who all emphasised the need for seismic change in Ireland.

“Successive Governments have failed to ratify the optional protocol of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In failing to do so, they have failed people.

“This newly established Disability Matters Committee must urgently bring the protocol forward. I will be working with other members of the committee to make that happen. There can be no more excuses.”