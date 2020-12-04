‘Ireland AM’ TV programme was live from Cork today, and 177,000 people watched

4 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Virgin Media Television’s ‘Ireland AM’ broadcasts Backing Business campaign from Cork

As part of Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness campaign that launched in March, ‘Ireland AM’ broadcasted live from Cork last Wednesday morning across the country to over 177,000 viewers.

Presenter Alan Hughes showcased a number of local businesses from Cork’s Montenotte Hotel including O’Sullivan’s Poultry and Game, Red Balloon and Azure Jewellery whilst Deric Hartigan gave the weather reports from the English Market.

The #BackingBusiness campaign gives businesses an opportunity to promote their service or product to the nation across Virgin Media Television and its social media platforms. Every week, for the last eight months, over 200 different businesses, from right across Ireland, have been highlighted on Ireland’s longest-running breakfast TV show ‘Ireland AM’.

Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes said;

“I had a fantastic time in Cork promoting the Virgin Media #BackingBusiness campaign. With Christmas only weeks away it’s important to help promote and support local businesses as they are the beating heart of communities and towns up and down the country”.

#BackingLocal helps support local economies, sustains and creates jobs and boosts local communities so if would like to see your local shop, producer or product featured on AM or if you’re a business owner with a great local story, get in touch by emailing BackingBusiness@virginmedia.ie

Ireland AM airs on Virgin Media One seven days a week from 7am