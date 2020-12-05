Taoiseach Michael Martin to switch on official Christmas lights at Marymount

5 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Marymount University Hospice and Hospital is delighted to announce that An Taoiseach Michael Martin will switch on the official Christmas lights at Marymount on Sunday 6th December in a very small closed event that will be streamed live through Marymount’s Facebook page.

Ordinarily on the first Sunday of December Marymount Hospice is thronged with people supporting its Light Up a Life event – an appeal that asks for the public’s support in ‘lighting up’ the hospice facility in Curraheen in order to help raise funds for its necessary services.

This year Marymount is still asking the public’s support for its Light up a Life appeal by sponsoring a light on its tree. The hospice unfortunately cannot invite people to the facility as in previous years. It is however asking people to join its Facebook page where it will live stream the switching on of the Christmas lights along with music and reflections on Sunday 6th December with a very special guest of honour An Taoiseach Michael Martin TD.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said, “Wishing all at Marymount a peaceful Christmas. This year has been a particularly difficult year for many families as a result of Covid-19. Our lives have been upended and old certainties overturned. What has remained constant, however, is the enduring love, ethos of care and value on the dignity of the person that encapsulates the philosophy of Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.”

“We are very sorry we cannot welcome the public to Marymount like we usually do each year,” said Marymount Hospice CEO Sarah McCloskey. “However we hope people will join us virtually as we switch on our lights this year. We are delighted to welcome An Taoiseach Michael Martin to switch on our official lights. 2020 has been a tough year for all and we are looking forward to switching on our tree and lights in Marymount as a symbol of hope for all.”

To donate visit https://www.idonate.ie/switchonformarymount