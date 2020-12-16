Grants from €2,500 to €15,000 for County Cork Built Heritage

16 December 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Applications Open for Built Heritage Investment Scheme & Historic Structures Fund 2021

Cork County Council in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage are inviting applications for grant funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structure Fund 2021. The scheme relates to buildings contained in the Record of Protected Structures and in Architectural Conservation Areas.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme supports small scale conservation projects and the employment of skilled, experienced professionals, craftspeople and tradespersons in the repair of historic built environment. Grants range from a minimum of €2,500 to a maximum of €15,000 per application.

The Historic Structures Fund focuses on conservation and enhancement of historic structures and buildings for the benefit of communities and the public. Stream 1 grants, from €15,000 up to €50,000, are aimed at essential repairs and smaller capital works for the refurbishment and conservation of heritage structures. Stream 2 offers a small number of grants from €50,000 up to €200,000 for larger enhancement, refurbishment or reuse projects involving heritage structures, where a clear community or public benefit has been demonstrated.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley says,

“The County of Cork is steeped in heritage and not least when it comes to our built heritage. Our protected structures and historic buildings are part and parcel of our identity. Our built heritage needs continued maintenance and investment to ensure its safeguarding for future generations. These schemes will see continued investment in the County’s built heritage in 2021 and are of significant benefit to County Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, notes new Pilot funding schemes added this year, saying

“Cork County Council recognises the value of our rich heritage here in County Cork and supports and promotes conservation. A Pilot Stream for Vernacular Structures, introduced for 2021, supports conservation repairs and small capital works to structures not listed in the Records of Protected Structures or otherwise legally protected. Funding of between €5,000 and €10,000 is available for eligible projects. A new Pilot Stream for Historic Shopfronts and Irish Language Shopfronts will incentivise their conservation and help ensure the protection of our historic shop facades, windows and signage that give Cork County towns such character.”

The deadline for submission of completed applications for both the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structure Fund is 4pm on 29 January 2021. See corkcoco.ie for further details.