MercyHospital Foundation thanks public for record high donations

18 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Mercy University Hospital Foundation has announced that it is on course to fundraise over €2.8million in 2020, which is the largest amount raised by the Foundation in a year since it was set up back in 2007. A significant part of the money raised is in direct response to the Foundation’s Covid-19 appeal, supporting front-line staff in the Mercy University Hospital. The Foundation is now appealing for donations for its Cancer Care Centre, which will be located at nearby 9 Dyke Parade – which is a Georgian terrace building.

Commenting on the news, Chairman of the Board, Eoin Tobin said:

“Like many sectors, charities have faced a tough year. That is why we are so incredibly grateful to our amazing donors who have responded to our Covid-19 appeal, helping us raise much-needed funds to support the amazing work of the Mercy University Hospital. For the last nine months, staff at the Mercy University Hospital have been working at the front-line of the Covid-19 crisis. We would like to once again thank them for their unwavering hard work, compassion and courage, providing the highest level of care for patients and families in trying circumstances.”

“We are blown away that, during a year that has tested us all, the public once again proved their generosity. We are hopeful that that generosity will continue into 2021, with vital funds needed for the development of our Cancer Care Centre. This centre will support the needs of cancer patients and their families dealing with the trauma of a cancer diagnosis. You can donate to support the Cancer Care Centre at www.mercyfundraising.ie/donate.”

The Foundation has also announced that Micheál Sheridan will be leaving his role as CEO, with current Head of Fundraising Julie Harris to act as Interim CEO. Recruitment for the permanent position will begin in the New Year.

Mr Tobin added:

“As we head into the New Year, we would like to thank Micheál Sheridan for his work as CEO over the years and wish him all the best for the future. His contribution to the Foundation has been immense with all of his hard work making it one of the leading hospital foundations in the country. Our Head of Fundraising Julie Harris will be heading up the Foundation in the interim, as we progress the development of the Cancer Care Centre in 2021.”

Set up in 2007, The Mercy University Hospital Foundation is responsible for developing giving opportunities and encouraging charitable contributions from within the community to support the vital work being carried out in the Mercy University Hospital.