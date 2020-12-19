ENTERTAINMENT: Mick Flannery to perform at ‘Christmas Jingle’ concert 2020, which is online only due to COVID

19 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

All proceeds from the concert will go to Enable Ireland

The Christmas Jingle Concert will return this year and move online. Big names such as Mick Flannery will join the jam-packed festive line-up for the hugely popular concert. All proceeds from the concert will go to Enable Ireland. The concert will not only stream to people’s homes it will also be played in care homes and hospitals across Cork this year.

This is the fourth year of the very popular The Christmas Jingle and as always it will feature a multitude of top singers and musicians from Cork. The charity concert will be the usual format of live performances of all the classic Christmas songs and they are even keeping their usual raffle with fantastic prizes. This year people all over Cork will be able to sing along from their own homes.

This year’s Christmas Jingle will be a special stream on Sunday 20th of December at 6pm. Tickets start at €5.

The Songstress Marguerite O’Connor has once again organised this year’s Christmas Jingle with special guest star for 2020, Mick Flannery. Also returning will be The Loungeman, The Jazz Dude, Lorna Moore, Michaela Maher Music, Gill McGee, Mary Norberg O’Neill, Orla Hill, Marie Bradfield and Mikey O’Donovan.

Organiser Marguerite O’Connor said: “We hope people will join us for the Christmas Jingle 2020 for live music, superb raffle prizes and buckets of Christmas Cheer. This year it’s needed more than ever. The concert is all in aid of the very worthy cause, Enable Ireland. Please help us to make this a very special Christmas for all. Grab tickets early to be entertained, and share the concert from your own homes safely, with loved ones across the world.”

Tickets available at https://tinyurl.com/y3fdo8n2