Bina Falvey Obituary

19 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Tributes are being paid to the former Lady Mayoress of Cork, Bina Falvey, mother of renowned Adventurer Pat Falvey, who has passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by members of her family.

The wife of former Councillor Tim Falvey, who was Lord Mayor of Cork in 1995, Bina was known for her kindness and warmth, and her unsung work for charitable causes throughout her life.

Beloved wife of Tim, loving mother to Pat, Richard, Paul, Barry, Majella & Abina and loving sister of Esther, Eddie and the late Richard, Connie and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Dermot and Michael, daughters-in-law Marie, Marion, Pam and Ellen, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

A statement from Bina’s family say the last few days have been ‘a humbling experience’ as they were able to honour her life together as a family, a privilege they say they are deeply grateful for having in these difficult times.

They pay thanks to all those that helped make their mother’s passing peaceful; Dr. Liam Conroy, Dr Marie Madagan, Rebecca from the Irish Cancer Society, Aisling from Marymount and all those that cared for her at CUH, the Blarney District Nurse Joe and mum’s carers; Elaine, Liz and Imelda. Also, special thanks to sisters-in-law Pam and Ellen, who took great care of her in her final days and hours.

Bina Falvey passed away peacefully at home at 9am on Friday 18th Dec, surrounded by her family, as was her wish. To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Bina’s family, the funeral will take place privately.