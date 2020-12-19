BUILT HERITAGE: Shakey Bridge (1927) re-opens to public today after a €1.7 million restoration

19 December 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork’s iconic Daly (Shakey Bridge) re-opened to the public today having undergone significant repair and restoration, funded by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) and the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The heritage bridge was formally re-opened Thursday December 17 by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh in a small Covid-compliant ceremony at noon.

The refurbishment and conservation works, which cost over €1.7 million, were undertaken to address serious corrosion and extensive damage to the 50.9 metre suspension bridge. This is the third heritage bridge in the city to be refurbished in recent years and follows St Patrick’s Bridge and St Vincents Bridge on North Mall.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “I am delighted to re-open this bridge after works which will ensure it can be crossed and admired by many more generations of Corkonians. Daly’s Bridge is the only suspension Bridge in Cork and is unique in Ireland as the only surviving pedestrian suspension bridge of its type and age”.

“Its design, setting and high level of use have granted it a near iconic status amongst Cork people. Its ‘shakey’ quality, which may not have been originally intended, has contributed in no small way to this significance,” he said.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D. said: ‘I’m delighted to see Cork’s iconic Daly’s Bridge reopen to pedestrians and cyclists and I am particularly pleased my Department’s sustainable mobility investment programme was able to support its restoration. Over the next few years, I expect to see more and more active travel infrastructure rolled out across Cork City and County as we look to build a more sustainable future for Corkonians of all ages.’

Minister of State for International Transport and Logistics, Minister Hildegarde Naughton T.D. said: “The number of people who are choosing to get around by Active Travel modes is growing steadily, and we are responding to this by funding local authorities who want to invest in providing new infrastructure and new supports. In 2021 we will spend almost €1m per day on walking and cycling projects across the country. The reopening of one of our most iconic bridges is testament to the good work of Cork City Council to meet the demand for quality walking and cycling infrastructure from the good people of Cork.”

Cork City Council wishes to acknowledge the assistance of DTTAS and the NTA who co-funded the repair and restoration works to Daly’s Bridge and helped reinstate this important pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure for the people of Cork. It also would like to thank the residents of Sunday’s Well and Shanakiel for their patience and support of this project.