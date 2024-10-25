Library on remote Cape Clear Island re-opens

25 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Leabharlann Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear Library) was been this month officially reopened by Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell. The library, originally founded in 1978 in The Halla Glas, South Harbour, has played a pivotal role in island life for decades.

Now, after relocating several times over the years and closing in August 2023, the library has reopened in a bright, modern facility in North Harbour, as part of the Comharchumann Chléire Teo premises, alongside the island’s Digital Hub.

Mayor Carroll welcomed the new facility saying, “The new Leabharlann Oileán Chléire is just one example of Cork County Council’s commitment to supporting our island communities. Libraries play an important role in bringing people together, fostering learning and preserving local culture. This is a new chapter for the island’s library, with many new opportunities for both residents and visitors to Oileán Chléire.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “This library is not just for books, it’s a community hub that will help foster social and educational development in Oileán Chléire.”

The integration of modern technology, including Starlink satellite connectivity, ensures access to library services, PC, printing and WiFi in the same way as all other Cork County Council Library locations. In addition to offering a valuable year-round service for the island’s population of 120 people, visitors and students will also avail of the library during the Summer months.

As well as a great selection of books for adults and children and ability to requests books from other libraries across the country, there is also a small meeting space for library events such as the island’s long-running monthly book club, author visits and a soon to be established knitting group. The island’s growing interest in knitting, sparked by the recent display of the ‘Geansaí Chléire’ woollen jumper pattern unique to Cape Clear island, has led to plans for a new knitting group on the island.

The Cape Clear Archive collection donated to use by Eamon Lankford is also available to view at the new library. Comprising of the International O Driscoll Memorial Archive and the Cartlann Chléire Lankford, the collection offers a unique insight into life on the island. The archive is made up of 87 bound volumes and 60 boxes of additional archived information.

Leabharlann Oilieán Chléire will be open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2.00pm to 4.30pm and Thursday from 11.00am to 1.30pm. It will be closed on the Saturday of Bank Holiday weekends. For enquiries please contact (021) 4546499 or email corkcountylibrary@corkcoco.ie