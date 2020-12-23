Ahakista, West Cork: 80-year old man dies in single car collision on road between Durrus and Kilcrohane

23 December 2020, 10.16pm

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, Cork this evening at approximately 5.55p.m.

Gardaí attended the scene and the car was located in a ditch. The male driver (80 years of age) was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the townland of Ahakista, to make this footage available to Gardaí.