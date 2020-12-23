Hospitality sector must be better consulted on COVID lockdowns – says #WestCork @HollyCairnsTD

23 December 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Social Democrats TD for Cork South-West, Holly Cairns, has called for stronger consultation with the hospitality sector and extra financial supports for affected businesses as the country prepares to enter into another Level 5 lockdown.

Holly said:

“The very survival of this sector is under threat unless there is substantial State subvention and improved communication from the Government.

“Hospitality has been one of the worst affected sectors since this crisis began. As it now looks likely that they will be asked to close until March, it is vital that proper financial supports are put in place so these businesses can come out the other side of the pandemic.

“We need to see an end to last-minute decisions from the Government and the uncertainty this causes. Many businesses had ordered stock in the expectation that they would be allowed to remain open throughout the Christmas period but have now been told to close, putting them under further financial pressure.

“With many people opting to stay on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment rather than face ongoing job insecurity, the recruitment of staff in the hospitality industry will remain a challenge, even after these latest restrictions are lifted.

“If we are to ensure the survival of this sector, the Government needs to come up with a new strategy to hunt down this virus. The Social Democrats do not believe it is socially or economically sustainable for the country to be yo-yoing in and out of successive lockdowns.”