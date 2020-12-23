VIDEO: Christmas message from Cork @ChurchOfIreland Bishop @DrPaulColton

23 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Christmas Story, in short, is told from the stained glass windows of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork City which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its consecration this year – it is the “newest” Cathedral on this ancient site where worship has been offered since the 7th Century.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross is Paul Colton. He has recorded a Christmas message from inside the landmark building: