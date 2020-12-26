Bus Éireann: New timetables for Cork City

26 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

193,000 kilometres more annually

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is pleased to announce the significant enhancement to Cork City services and timetables. Funded by the National Transport Authority through the Government’s July Stimulus, it includes enhanced frequency to current timetables on Routes 202, 208, 214, 221, 225, 226, 226a as well as an extension on Route 220 Ballincollig/City Centre/Carrigaline to Carrigaline Primary Care Centre.

The main benefits include:

Route 202 Apple – City Centre – Mahon Point Corridor

Enhanced evening frequency increased to every 15mins

Sunday frequency increased to every 15mins

Two way operation to be introduced on Righmahon Road

Route 2020 will now operate Mahon/Hollyhill via Kilmore Road and along Skehard Road both ways and 202B will operate Mahon to Hollyhill via Harbour View Road and around Ringmahon Road both ways

A new Route 212 will provide a service from Kent Station to Mahon Point via City Centre & Monahan Rd in both directions

Route 208 Curraheen – City Centre – Ashmount Corridor

Enhanced evening frequency will be increased to every 15mins

Sunday frequency will be increased to every 15mins

Route 214/221 CUH – City Centre – Glanmire Corridor

Route 214 has been merged with Route 221 to provide cross-city route linking Glanmire with Cork University Hospital via Kent Station and the City Centre

Enhanced frequency between Glanmire and the City Centre to every 20mins

Increased evening and weekend frequency

All service will operate via Kent Station

Route 220 Ballincollig – City Centre – Carrigaline

Enhanced to extend and serve the Carrigaline Primary Care Centre

Route 225/226/226a Cork Airport Corridor

Route 226/226a will now provide an hourly service linking Kinsale to Cork City with extended hours of operation

Route 225 will be extended to Cork City providing an hourly service linking Carrigaline & Ringaskiddy via Cork Airport

A merged Route 225/226 will provide a bus every 30mins to/from the City Centre & Kent Station.

Route 225L will provide an hourly local service linking Carrigaline to Ringaskiddy and merged with Route 225 will provide a service every 30mins between Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy.

All services will now be operated by low floor vehicles

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, said; “We are delighted to announce the introduction of these enhanced timetables and services in Cork today. Thanks to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Government we can expand these important services adding an additional 3 million kilometres a year for our customers nationwide while creating 120 jobs. To be recruiting drivers nine months into a pandemic is very positive and we are delighted to see that more women are starting to see it as a career for them as well. We will continue to work together with the NTA to increase connectivity across the country for local communities, keeping Ireland connected”.]

Driver training and route familiarisation has commenced on these routes and will continue throughout the holiday season, with full operation of the routes commencing on 3rd January 2021. All timetables have been approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and are available on www.buseireann.ie

Bus Éireann and Expressway services continue to operate at a capacity of 50% under Level 3 restrictions and Government advice is that public transport should be avoided unless the travel is essential. Bus Éireann fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including the mandatory wearing of face coverings, overnight deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie