27 December 2020

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

From Laminate Flooring to Paint Colours – Choices to Make When Preparing a Property for Rental

Whether it is a second property that you are prepping for long-term rent or just another added to your portfolio, you need to make sure that your let is properly decorated and ready to accept a new tenant. With this comes some specific choices that you should make to ensure the property is ready for the rental market. Let’s take a look at them now.

Flooring

You should think about selecting a laminate floor for your property. Not only is it affordable, but it is also easy to take care of. This makes it the perfect choice for many landlords as they know that their tenants will be able to take good care of it.

Laminate flooring also comes in a variety of styles. Wood-effect is the most popular by far, and you will be able to pick from many different colours and finishes. If you are searching for a neutral floor that is going to fit in well with the feeling of the property, exploring your options amongst laminate floor is going to be a great move to make.

Paint

Paint is always going to be a better option than wallpaper. It is much easier to put on the walls of your property, and will also be easier for the tenant to take care of. Try to opt for a neutral colour like white. This can help the rooms to feel bigger and airier. It will also help prospective tenants to better visualise their own furniture in the room if they come to view it, and make it easy for you to patch up any scuffs when it is time to welcome someone new to the property.

For kitchens and bathrooms, a waterproof paint is essential. While you can’t micromanage the day-to-day cleaning habits of your tenants, you can put safeguards in place to ensure that these rooms stay looking as fresh and clean as possible.

You should also think about whether or not you are going to let tenants paint the property themselves. This could be a great choice that allows tenants to put their own mark on the property, and it is also good for building trust between you and your future tenants.

Kitchens and Bathrooms

What is the current state of the kitchen and bathrooms in the property? If you think that they could use an update, it might be a good idea for you to put new ones in. Careful choices could even allow you to put the rent up slightly and attract a good tenant.

Luckily, there are many choices available today that will allow you to get a great kitchen or bathroom suite that looks amazing while still being incredibly affordable. Take a look at what is available for you to select for your property now. A new kitchen and bathroom might help make that crucial tenant search that bit easier to manage.

We can’t decorate our rental properties the same way that we do for our homes. You need to pick simple options that create a neutral blank space that can be used with any type of tenant who might go into it. The above steps will be crucial in creating such a space. Create somewhere with plenty of scope for a tenant to put their stamp on it, while also ensuring that it is easy for them to take care of.