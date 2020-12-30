NORTH CORK NEWS: Builders appointed for Kanturk Relief Road

30 December 2020

Cork Based Construction Company McGinty & O’Shea Appointed

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’ Shea has this week welcomed confirmation by Cork County Council that Cork based construction company McGinty & O’Shea Ltd has been appointed to build the Relief Road for the North Cork town of Kanturk. Work on the relief road is to commence in the coming weeks.

The new relief road for the town will cost in the region of €1m with €619,500 of funding already committed by the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration & Development Fund. The balance of funding (approx €380,000) will be funded by Cork County Council.

Welcoming the appointment of the Contractor for the Relief Road, Cllr. O’ Shea said “The construction of the new relief road and associated works for Kanturk will provide the much needed access for all road users from Bluepool Upper and Strand Street areas to the Mill Road in Kanturk. It will also improve access to the new National School which is currently under construction and provide new facilities for vulnerable road users in the form of new footpaths and cycle tracks in the area”.

As part of Project Ireland 2040, the Government has committed to providing an additional €1 billion for the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund over the period 2019 to 2027. The Fund will provide investment to support rural renewal for suitable projects in towns such as Kanturk and villages with a population of less than 10,000.

McGinty & O’Shea Ltd. (Building & Civil Engineering Contractors) operates across the many diverse sectors of the Irish construction industry. They offer clients a broad scope of services ranging from traditional construction and project management through to complete project design, build and asset commissioning capabilities.

Though operating across the full breadth of the construction sector, McGinty & O’Shea Ltd. have in particular, significant experience in the Water & Wastewater, Urban Streetscape Renewal and Roads & Transportation sectors.

Cllr. O’Shea added “This is great news for Kanturk and I look forward to seeing progress on this project over the coming weeks. It is also wonderful to see a cork based company in the calibre of McGinty & O’Shea winning this contract which will assist sustain employment in the area. The provision of the new relief road will also help to facilitate the future development of zoned land as set out in the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Local Area Plan”.