CORK CRIME: €75,000 of suspected cannabis herb

6 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Gardaí have seized €75,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested two men in Cork city on January 5, 2021.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car on the Bandon Road at around 7pm.

The car was searched and suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized.

The two male occupants of the car, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of the investigation, a follow-up search was later carried out at a house in The Lough area of Cork city. During the course of this search a further €15,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

What is Forensic Science Ireland?

Forensic Science Ireland is a new an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality. The people working at FSI are mainly trained scientists and analysts supported by administration staff and number close to one hundred. Previously it was known as the Forensic Science Laboratory, and was established in 1975 “to provide a scientific service to the Criminal Justice System by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials”.