New fire Station in West Cork

6 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Independent T.D welcomes funding for Clonakilty Fire Station

Michael Collins T.D has welcomed an announcement by the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government that €1.6 million has been allocated to replace Clonakilty Fire Station. The Independent T.D said that the funding will aim to ensure that a tender is ready in the New year and he will be calling on the Minister to ensure that works take place as soon as possible.

The Independent Cork South West T.D also confirmed to the TheCork.ie that funding had been allocated for three additional fire engines for County Cork.

Michael Collins T.D said;

“I’m delighted to also welcome three additional fire engines for County Cork. Together with funding for a rebuilt fire station in Clonakilty, this is very positive and welcome news for West Cork”.

Michael Collins T.D said that he will be in “regular contact” with the Minister to ensure that this project goes to plan and will be carried out as soon as possible.