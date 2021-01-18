CRIME: Skibbereen home was doused in petrol in Aggravated Burglary #WestCork

18 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Skibbereen on yesterday (Saturday) at approximately 5am, have arrested and charged a man and a woman.

Two persons were reported to have forcibly entered into a residence proceeding to threaten the three occupants present. The property was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife during the incident.

No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.

Following enquiries Gardaí later arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident.

They were detained at Bantry Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since both been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court on 18/01/2021 at 10:30am.