SPORT: Application deadline for Sports Capital and Equipment Programme extended to March

20 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Deadline extended to 5pm on Monday, 1st March to facilitate delays resulting from Covid-19

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard recently welcomed the extension of the deadline for applications to the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, extended from mid-February to 5pm on Monday, 1st March 2021.

Senator Lombard said: “I welcome the deadline for applications under the Sports Capital Programme being extended to Monday, 1st March 2021.

“I have recently been contacted by a number of Cork clubs who were finding it difficult to finalise high-quality applications due to the Christmas break combined with the increased Covid restrictions.

“These applications can be a lengthy process, with significant amounts of legal documentation and written agreements for clubs to obtain. The extended March deadline will provide some breathing room to applicants who were going to find it difficult to achieve the original deadline.

“The Sport Capital Programme supports thousands of clubs and communities across the country. At least €40 Million will be made available under the current round of funding, and the extended March deadline will allow our Cork sporting bodies to complete applications for a portion of these funds which will greatly benefit our local communities.”