NEW BOOK: Archaeological Heritage of County Cork

19 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has launched the 8th instalment of its heritage publication series “The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork”. This publication draws from the wealth of knowledge of community groups countywide, whose submissions were assembled and enriched by the expertise of the former Director of the Cork Archaeological Survey, Denis Power.

The publication takes readers on a journey of archaeological sites throughout the County, ranging from stone circles and standing stones, to ringforts, castles, lime kilns and many more, documenting millennia of human life in Cork County.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the publication saying;

“This wonderful insight into our rich shared heritage is made possible by countless community groups throughout the County who provided over 75 submissions for this publication. Their photographs, writings and local knowledge are central to the completed work and reflect the irreplaceable value of community work in preserving, restoring and interpreting our built and cultural heritage.”

The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork is available from bookshops and retailers for€10. For more information visit www.corkcoco.ie/arts-heritage or email cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie

Background

Since 2013, and with the support of the Heritage Council, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit has been undertaking a range of books titled ‘The Heritage of County Cork Publication Series’. This series has met with recognition on the national stage and to date consists of: Heritage Bridges of County Cork (2013); Heritage Houses of County Cork (2014); Heritage Churches of County Cork (2015), Heritage Centenary Sites of Rebel County Cork (2016); Heritage Castles of County Cork (2017), Europe and the County of Cork – A Heritage Perspective (2018) and the Industrial Heritage of County Cork (2019).