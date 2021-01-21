Youghal RNLI in early morning search for missing person

21 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Youghal RNLI Volunteer lifeboat crew were paged and tasked at 5.57 am this morning (Thursday 21 January) by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) to a report of a missing person in Youghal Harbour.

Launching at 6.08 am in freezing conditions, the lifeboat crew conducted a thorough search of the harbour area and down towards Youghal bridge, assisted by the Youghal Coast Guard unit and Youghal Gardaí.

MRCC stood down the lifeboat at 7.34 am after the person was found safe and well.

Speaking after the call out Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said: ‘I would like to thank everybody involved in this morning’s call out, weather conditions were very cold and frosty’ he added ‘Please remember if you see someone in difficulty in or around the water call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard’