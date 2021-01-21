SSE Airtricity teams up with Cork-based ePower to provide customers with a smooth journey to Electric Vehicles

21 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

SSE Airtricity, Ireland’s largest provider of 100% green energy, has today (18th January) announced ePower, a Cork-based company, as its exclusive EV Charger installation partner nationwide. This innovative and forward-thinking agreement will make it easier for people to make the switch to an electric vehicle and to further cut their carbon footprint.

The partnership will help eliminate barriers to home charging for EV owners by providing customers with a choice of EV chargers supplied and fitted by ePower, which will power their cars with 100% green energy from SSE Airtricity. According to the SEAI, there are over 17,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on Irish roads today.

SEAI grant funding of up to €600 for private users is available to help with the install costs and customers switching to SSE Airtricity for this offer will receive up to €300 credit on their energy bills. ePower will provide assistance with all grant applications and customers will also receive a free home survey to help them make the best choice regarding their EV needs.

Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity said: “There is a great opportunity for Ireland to change gears and make a real push towards decarbonizing transport. Everyone at SSE Airtricity recognises this and, as a company that is proud of its green heritage, we’re excited to be part of this accelerating change.

“We know electric vehicles will be a key enabler of this transformation and while many people want to make the switch to greener cars, there is still work needed to remove the mystique around EVs and support people in making the switch.

“As Ireland’s largest provider of 100% green energy, we have a proud history of decarbonising Ireland’s energy supply and we’re excited to now offer an easy way for customers to decarbonise their transport options too. We want to provide customers with easy, straight forward access to green products and services. This is what our Generation Green campaign is all about and this latest offer complements our green heritage and wide range of existing services.

“We are delighted to team up with ePower, both companies share a vision of helping customers transition to a net zero future and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in the years ahead.”

Hugh Hall, Director of ePower said: “ePower are pleased to be appointed as SSE Airtricity’s exclusive EV Charger installation partner nationwide.

“The transition towards electric vehicles is well underway as most new car purchasers are now examining either full Battery EV or Plug in Hybrid vehicle options.

“ePower offer a wide range of EV Chargers along with specialist EV Charging Cables to both the domestic and commercial sectors.

“The SSE Airtricity partnership makes excellent sense as customers buying electric vehicles are also keen to use green energy where possible.”

The EV offer is available nationwide and all installs will be managed by the ePower expert team.