COVID: Widespread antigen testing across Cork and the wider Munster region @PadraigOSull

29 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TD believes rapid antigen testing for airports at Cork, Shannon, Farranfore as well as the Port of Cork

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan has called on the Government to introduce widespread COVID-19 antigen testing.

Rapid antigen testing is a solution to onsite rapid screening for SARS-CoV-2. It performs best in pre-symptomatic and early symptomatic cases up to five days from symptom onset and could significantly increase screening capacity for the virus nationally.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “Testing requirements for hauliers travelling from Ireland to France have been introduced following a decision by the French Government. All commercial vehicle drivers travelling from Ireland to France must have evidence of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test to carry out their journey.

“The Department of Transport, in conjunction with Wexford County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland has established State-supported antigen testing facilities so that these unprecedented requirements can be met and hauliers can be tested before they travel.

“The importance of getting the country back to normal cannot be understated at this time as we continue to battle the pandemic. Antigen testing can be a valuable tool at the disposal of our health providers in conjunction with social distancing measures and the rollout of the vaccine, with a result turnaround time of 15 minutes.

“I am calling on the Government to roll out rapid antigen testing for our airports in Cork, Shannon and Farranfore as well as the Port of Cork. Now is the time to start preparing for an uptake in travel when current restrictions are lifted,’’ concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.