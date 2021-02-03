Cork City Local Enterprise Office can give YOUR business funding to improve your website @LEOCorkCity

3 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The urgent need for small business to move their business online due to Covid-19 led to a 1,200% increase in the number of trading online vouchers provided by Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office in the past 12 months.

The aim of the trading online voucher is to assist small businesses to enhance their online presence with more effective websites and digital marketing.

Over 2,200 people working in local business also participated in Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office’s webinars and online workshops last year – an increase of almost one thousand.

Over 600 businesses availed of its business continuity vouchers which enabled them to develop financial plans or to pivot their businesses in the face of the pandemic and Brexit.

Cork City LEO today released figures from 2020 which demonstrate the response by business to its various enterprise supports and services.

Cork City Council also provided direct financial supports to affected businesses. Over 5,000 businesses received a rates waiver and 3,300 businesses received Restart Grants funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Paul Mc Guirk, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office, Cork City said:

“While start-ups and businesses face significant challenges, opportunities have also arisen and we have seen continued interest in people wishing to start their own business. The team and I at the local enterprise office are continually in awe at the incredible courage and innovation shown by Cork city’s business owners and employers in the last year and we feel privileged to play a part in supporting them in some small way”

If you are interested in learning more about business supports and upskilling opportunities? Visit Cork city’s Local Enterprise Office localenterprise. ie/CorkCity/