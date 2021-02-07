Cold weather in Cork #WX

7 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council is taking precautionary measures in anticipation of a forecasted period of cold weather next week and is advising the public to make preparations.

Owners of vacant premises are asked to shut off their water supplies as a precaution in case of frozen pipes. Property owners are advised to ensure outside taps are insulated.

The Irish Water Contact number for any water issues e.g. leaks, loss of water, dirty water, sewage issues etc. is 1850 278 278. Members of the public are advised to ring this number if they experience any water services related issues.

Cork City Council’s Customer Service line is open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any service requests on 021 4924000. Outside of these hours, emergency requests can be logged on 021 4966512.

Cork City Community Response Forum remains active during Level Five restrictions, even in bad weather conditions. If you are elderly or self-isolating and need assistance, contact the Community Call line on 1800 222 226 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email covidsupport@corkcity.ie.

Salting and gritting of approximately 240 kilometres of priority public roads and pathways will commence on Sunday night (7 February) and will continue throughout the week. Over 100 tonnes of salt will be distributed by Cork City Council crews over a nine hour period each night. A map of Cork City Council’s salting route is available here.

If walking or driving within your 5 kilometres, never assume a route has been treated and exercise caution when travelling in freezing conditions.

Cork City Council continues to keep the situation under review and advises the public to continue to monitor weather forecasts throughout the week.