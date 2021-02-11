Funding for walking and cycling projects in Glanmire

11 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has said funding for cycle and pedestrian works in Glanmire will be a major step to improving transport and amenity in the area.

€2.6 million in funding for walking and cycling projects for Glamire have been announced by Green Party minister, Eamon Ryan.

The projects being funded includes the Glanmire greenway running from Glanmire village to Riverstown, footpath widening and cyclelanes between Glanmire village and the Dunkettle roundabout, and pedestrian and cycle infrastucture from Ballinglanna to the new greenway opened in September at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Green Party councillor for the area, Oliver Moran, said these were works that residents in the area were in regular contact with him about about:

“Glanmire is an area in particular need of alternatives to driving, as well as good quality public amenities. The opening of the walking and cycling loop in September was a huge boost but it was frustrating that it was inaccessible from one side and the footpaths very narrow at the other. These schemes will provide both of those.

“In the bigger picture, phase-by-phase these improvements will connect Glanmire to the city centre and Little Island by cycleway. The project linking Glanmire village to the Dunkettle roundabout is Phase 1 of the Glanmire to city centre cycle route. Upgrading the Dunkettle Road will tie in with works happening in the county, linking Glanmire to Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

“That will mean a step change in transport options for people in Glanmire and a powerful asset for the city. It will link the state’s second city with one of its largest suburbs and biggest commercial zone, along a flat route ideal for cycling.”