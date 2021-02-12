NORTH CORK NEWS: Northern Relief Road will be a game changer for Mallow

12 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Constructing a road to link the N72, N73 and N20 roads is a major commitment and investment for Mallow and the North Cork area says Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton.

“This is a major, complex project which will enable easy access to the N20 for a considerable volume of traffic from Mitchelstown on the N73 and from Fermoy on the N72 thus reducing the congestion in Mallow town centre”, said David Stanton.

“I would encourage people to view the drawings of the short-listed options and potential travel corridors on the Cork National Roads Office website at www.corkrdo.ie/major-schemes/. Any comments or queries on the proposals can be submitted via email to mallowrr@corkrdo.ie or by phoning the Cork National Roads Office at 021 4821046.

Deputy Stanton pointed out that the Mallow Northern Relief Road is on schedule and expressed his hope that no issues would emerge that might delay the project.

“Eliminating the traffic congestion in Mallow town centre would be a game changer for the people of Mallow. It will also provide an opportunity to upgrade and improve the public realm in the town centre, further adding to Mallow’s attractiveness as a place to visit and to shop. I understand that Cork County Council have a number of exciting proposals in this regard and I am happy to add my support to these plans” concluded David Stanton.