PROPERTY: Buy a house near Carrigaline for only €160,000?

12 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A detached bungalow set in picturesque rolling Cork countryside is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction on February 18.

The 98 sq mts four-bed property is in the townland of Granig near the pretty and sought-after village of Minane Bridge, only five minutes from Carrigaline.

Despite its rural location, the hillside property is very centrally located and would be ideal for remote working.

The house is only 15 minutes to Kinsale and Cork airport and not much further to the city itself. It was built in 1998 and has an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €160,000.

The accommodation comprises a hallway, living room, kitchen/dining area and four bedrooms, along with a main family bathroom.

Outside, the property is accessed via a gated tarmac driveway and heating comes courtesy of an oil-fired central heating system.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the February 18 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.