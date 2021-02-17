17 February 2021

By Tom Collins

New COVID Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) will provide welcome boost for struggling Cork businesses

Cork Senator Tim Lombard has welcoming the new nationwide €60 million COVID Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) which will provide be a support for struggling businesses. The funding for the COVID Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) was secured by the Tánaiste at cabinet this week and Cork County Council will be responsible for administering the scheme.

Senator Lombard said: “The scheme will support rateable businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment nor the recently announced Fáilte Ireland scheme, ‘Survive to Thrive’.

“It will be a €60m fund offering a payment of €8,000 for eligible businesses, in two instalments of €4,000 for January-March and April-June.

“Wholesalers, suppliers, caterers & events companies down 75% or more in turnover – and which have a rateable premises – will benefit.

“Not everyone will be eligible, but it will provide a boost to 7,500 small and medium sized businesses who were not eligible for CRSS or the Fáilte Ireland scheme.

“Business should be able to apply by the end of February through Cork County Council. The Scheme will be back-dated to the start of this year, to ensure businesses are able to get help in covering the fixed costs they have incurred since then.

“This new scheme is in addition to the wide range of existing Government schemes such as wage subsidies, the PUP, and commercial rates waivers.

“We hoped that businesses would no longer need such levels of support into 2021; unfortunately, the pandemic continues to have devastating consequences and the Government remains committed to helping businesses for as long as they need it.”

Notes

The Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme is intended to target those business that do not qualify for CRSS and as such the eligibility criteria between the two schemes should be similar. The main difference will be the requirement for the public to have access to a business premises. The Scheme also needs to align with the new Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity grant assistance. The proposed eligibility criteria for the Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme are: