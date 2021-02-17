Passenger ferry services from Ringaskiddy, Co Cork postponed @BrittanyFerries

17 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Brittany Ferries says it will remain a predominantly freight-only service for now.

Prior to COVID19 around 80 per cent of the brands annual income was generated by holidaymakers, but with international travel essentially banned for most people the Ferry company has had to focus on freight for the time being.

Brittany Ferries has announced that due to the current travel restrictions, its flagship passenger service out of Cork to France will not now resume at the end of March as planned. The service will be “kept under review” and it is anticipated that services will recommence in “mid-May”. Meanwhile, Freight only sailings out of both Cork and Rosslare will continue as scheduled.

The move follows the continued stringent travel restrictions for passengers with only essential travel. The decision by Brittany Ferries also sees the continuing suspension of a number of their other passenger services between the UK, France and Spain.

In the coming days, Brittany Ferries will contact customers who hold bookings on affected sailings, to offer alternative travel or a refund.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries’ CEO said