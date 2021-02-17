People aged 70 and over to be invited by GPs for #COVID19 vaccination @AindriasMoynih1

17 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fail TD for Cork North West and spokesperson on public health, Aindrias Moynihan, has said from this week onwards people aged 70 and over will be invited by GPs for vaccination starting with those aged 85 and over.

Earlier this week the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, confirmed the locations for 37 vaccination centres across Ireland for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, with at least one in every county.

Deputy Moynihan said, “The vaccination centres are in addition to hospitals, GPs and other networks which will be providing vaccinations. The centres will support the roll out of the vaccination to the general population in a safe and efficient manner.

“The vast majority of people aged 70 and over will receive the vaccine in their local healthcare setting, by their own GP, in their own community. Where this is not possible, vaccination hubs have been identified for some GPs to come together, ensuring the vaccine can be delivered speedily and safely.

“If you are over the age of 70, your healthcare provider or a member of the vaccine team will contact you to arrange your vaccination. I would advise anyone who has any questions or concerns to reach out to the HSE on 1850 24 1850, ” concluded Deputy Moynihan.