Serious flooding possible in Cork City for Monday night until Tuesday night #HeavyRainForecast

22 February 2021, Monday

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council are advising residents, communities and business of a very serious imminent weather event which will affect all parts of the city.

“We have been notified by Met Eireann of an orange rainfall warning from 7pm tonight, Monday February 22, which will continue until Tuesday, February 23, tomorrow night.”

Rainfall of up to 80 millimetre is expected. This will likely cause significant surface water or ponding and will lead to hazardous driving conditions tonight and tomorrow.

Furthermore, many of the rivers across the city will likely burst their banks due to the rain levels and current waterlogged nature of the ground. This may lead to localised flooding.

“We are advising people who live in areas all across the city prone to river flooding (not tidal flooding) to take active measures to protect their property.”

Director of Operations, David Joyce, said:

“People living and working in areas prone to river flooding are advised that sandbags and gel bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace Depot and Tramore Valley Park Civic Amenity Site up to 7pm tonight (Monday) for your protection.”

If you need emergency help, please contact Cork City Council’ Customer Service Unit at 021 4924000 from 9am to 5pm or our out of hours emergency number 021 4966512.