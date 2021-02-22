ESB warn of possible flooding downsteam from their Carrigadrohid and Inniscarra dams #CorkCity #StatusOrangeRainfallWarning

22 February 2021

BY Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The ESB advises that, due to recent heavy rainfall in the catchment and a status orange rainfall warning now in effect, flows from Inniscarra Dam will increase to approximately 225 cumecs (cubic metres per second) this afternoon Monday 22 February.

This level of flow is expected to cause some flooding of land, and potentially roads, downstream of Inniscarra dam. Hourly information on levels at, and discharges from, Carrigadrohid and Inniscarra dams can be found at https://www.esb.ie/our-businesses/generation-energy-trading-new/hydrometric-information/river-lee