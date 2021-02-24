Streetscape improvements in Mitchelstown #NorthCork & Cobh #EastCork

24 February 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council continues to progress a range of projects across the county, having recently awarded the contract for the development of a new 50-space car park in Mitchelstown and currently seeking tenders for the Cobh Municipal District Footpath Contract 2021.

Triur Construction Ltd were awarded the contract, valued at almost €200,000, for the construction of the new James Street Carpark, abutting Mitchelstown town centre. The development includes a car park consisting of approximately fifty parking spaces, with the provision of three disabled parking spaces, one age friendly parking space and public lighting.

The Council have also been seeking tenders for the Cobh Municipal District Footpath Contract 2021. Works to be carried out under this contract in Cobh, Watergrasshill, Littleisland and Rathpeacon will see the upgrade and repair of existing footpaths and the construction of new footpaths.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the projects saying,

“While construction has been impacted by restrictions, it’s good to see preparations continue for when work can commence on projects like the footpath contract for Cobh Municipal District. These works will improve pedestrian facilities for Cobh and surrounding areas, while in Mitchelstown, the new car park brings better connectivity while advancing Age Friendly and accessibility measures, all of which make our town centres more attractive to visit and spend time in for everyone.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey, commented,

“The provision of a town centre car park in Mitchelstown will greatly improve parking facilities in the area, supporting businesses in Mitchelstown, while the Cobh MD Footpath contract works will improve pedestrian access and safety and increase connectivity, both of which complement the works of Cork County Council’s Project ACT in supporting the reactivation of the county. The preparatory works for these projects, including tenders, have all been progressed with the expectation that works can be advanced as soon as Covid-19 restrictions on construction activity are eased.”

Construction of the James Street Carpark is expected to commence once national restrictions on construction are lifted and will take approximately three months to complete.

Works on the Cobh Footpath contract, with expected duration of approximately 3 months, will commence once the contract is awarded.