Person trapped in sea inlet off Dunworley beach, #WestCork – rescued by @CourtmacRNLI & Old Head/Seven Heads @IrishCoastguard Unit

25 February 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out this evening Thursday, just after 5 pm, to go to the immediate aid of a person who had got trapped in a sea inlet / sinkhole just off the slipway at Dunworley Beach near Butlerstown in West Cork.

The Old Head/Seven Heads Coastguard Unit as they carry out the difficult rescue with the waves breaking in background. Pictures from Courtmacsherry RNLI.Once the personal crew bleepers were activated, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat under Coxswain Sean O’Farrell and crew of 4 were underway from their moorings in the harbour within minutes and proceeded at full speed to the area of the causality. Conditions at sea today were reasonable but there was a heavy swell flowing off the coastline. The Lifeboat reached the area within 15 minutes and a major land based rescue got underway involving the Old Head / Seven Heads Coastguard crew, as they rigged themselves to climb down the sink hole/ sea inlet to access the causality. The trapped person had got caught in the swelling tide and fortunately her shouts for help were heard by a local walker who immediately called the rescue services. Also on the scene was the Coastguard 115 Helicopter from Shannon. As the Lifeboat stood by 100 meters off shore and the Helicopter did likewise on the shoreline, the highly trained members of the Coastguard from the Seven Heads and Old Head area, mounted their rock climbing apparatus and lowered two of their members into the Inlet / Sinkhole in order to locate the trapped person. In a professional operation carried out to perfection the Coastguard personnel were able to bring the young lady up the sinkhole cliff- face and to the safe surrounds of waiting HSE ambulance personnel who immediately covered her in protective sheeting and transferred her to their nearby ambulance for observation. The causality had been in the sea inlet for well over 90 minutes and everybody was relieved as the Coastguard Unit brought her to safety.

Vincent O’Donovan, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Station LPO Officer said “ It has been an incredibly busy start of 2021 for our Station in Courtmacsherry with nine callouts and it was great to see the total dedication of so many voluntary persons from all the Rescue services today and everyday in these difficult Covid times, who drop-all and rush to the aid of others in difficulties”. Vincent reiterated that is so important to call the rescue services at 112 or 999 quickly once any incident like this occurs, as the various rescue services are always at the ready 24 hours a day and every minute is so important to persons in difficulty.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Crew involved in today’s callout were Coxswain Sean O’Farrell, Mechanic Stuart Russell and crewmembers Mark Gannon, Peter Nunan and Sean Maxwell.

The Lifeboat has now returned to its base in Courtmacsherry just after 7 pm and has refuelled and re stocked, in readiness of whenever the next call to action may occur. This has been the ninth callout so far in 2021 by the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat.

As we experience lockdown times for a few months more, we would stress to all those that are partaking in any water activities or planning a visit to the coast over the next month, to remember and follow RNLI safety advice below along with all new Government regulations and to stay safe in these different times for all Rescue Services.