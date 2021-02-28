Gardai appeal for information from public in relation to Mitchelstown deaths

28 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The post mortems have been completed on the three men who were discovered deceased in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork on Thursday and Friday, 25th & 26th February, 2021.

The results of the post mortems will not be released for operational reasons. A number of scenes continue to be preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the red Toyota Corolla car van, 03 WW 1556 between midnight on Thursday, 25th February until 10am Friday morning, 26th February when it was located by Gardaí.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.