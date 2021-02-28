WATER OFF: Bandon, #WestCork

28 February 2021

Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to advise customers that planned essential works will be carried out in Bandon between 6pm on Monday 01 March and 3am on Tuesday 02 March to tie in a new watermain and safeguard water supply for customers. While repairs are underway, customers in the Market Quay, St. Patricks Quay and Bridge Lane areas of Bandon town may experience low pressure and/or water outages.

It may take 2 to 3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers once water is back at 3am on Tuesday. It is important to continue to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with HSE and government guidance on Covid-19 and will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd., as part of their work on the Bandon Watermain and Sewer Rehabilitation Project that is currently taking place in Bandon town.

Irish Water and Cork County Council understand the inconvenience when repairs are underway and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard water supply for customers in Bandon.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.