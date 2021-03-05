Aldi launches Click-and-Collect Service in Cork City

5 March 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Aldi is launching its new click-and-collect service for its customers in Cork City. Following a successful trial of the service in Dublin, Aldi will be offering the service to customers from its Ballyphehane and Wilton stores from Monday.

Through this new Click-and-Collect service, Aldi’s Cork customers will be able to choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where they can have their shopping brought to their cars by store colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Customers are offered timeslots to arrive at dedicated click-and-collect points in store car parks, where they can pick up their shopping. The new service will offer customers greater flexibility and access to Aldi’s unbeatable value.

Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “Following the success of the initial trials of the service, we’re really excited to now be able to offer Click and Collect to Irish customers in this roll-out to selected stores.

“We’re really thrilled to offer even more ways for our customers to access the high-quality, affordable food they shop at Aldi for, especially at this time with all of us continuing to live through the impact of the pandemic.

“We are continuously reviewing and looking at new ways we can enhance our customers’ experience with Aldi and this is another solution that we’re proud to provide.”

Aldi already has a rapid delivery service across stores in the UK and Ireland in partnership with Deliveroo. The Deliveroo service currently allows customers around selected stores to order from a range of more than 450 Aldi products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.