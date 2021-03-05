Lord Mayor of Cork issues plea to anti-lockdown protesters to cancel planned event

5 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh has called on those planning a protest in Cork City tomorrow to cancel the event.

He said:

“Tomorrow there’s a planned protest march which is likely to create a large gathering of people in the centre of our city. I’m not a medical expert and don’t claim to be but we’re all guided by medical experts who actually know what they are talking about. What they have quite clearly stated is that any large gathering should be avoided and tomorrow qualifies as a large gathering, so I’m calling on whoever is organising this gathering to please cancel it.”

File photo from 11/09/2020 showing the Lord Mayor (Left) during happier times, when the Taoiseach visited City Hall. We are now in a Level 5 lockdown the Lord Mayor is reminding citizens that large public gatherings are dangerous as they can spread COVID19.

Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTOPraising the perseverance of the people of Cork, he said: