Gardai arrested 2 people at Saturday’s #CorkCityProtest, and 4 people elsewhere in connection with it

7 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In advance of the lockdown protest yesterday Gardaí in Cork City division had put in place “an extensive and comprehensive policing plan” after studying social media activity.

Cork City Division Gardaí were supported by the wider Garda Southern Region and National Units including Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Air Support Unit and Garda National Public Order Unit. In excess of 200 members of An Garda Síochána were directly involved in this policing operation.

Two males were arrested in Cork City; 1 for a breach of 31(a)(9) Health Act 1947 and 1 for Public Order Offences.

Under the lockdown travel restriction plan, called ‘Operation Fanacht’, travel restrictions additional high visibility checkpoints were established on the M7, M8, N25 and other approach routes to Cork City.

Four (4) arrests (3 males, 1 female) have been made over the course of the day, linked to the event in Cork city. These arrests occurred in Kildare, Kerry and County Cork in respect of persons for failing to comply with Garda directions under section 31(a)(7) Health Act 1947, as amended.